Bhopal: State shooter to compete in World Cup

BHOPAL: Manisha Keer, a player of MP State Shooting Academy, has been selected to participate in the World Cup. She has been selected in senior woman trap event. The selection trials for the event were held at Patiala. Manisha stood first in this Championship. Sanjay Singh, Pragati Dubey, Pooja Vishwakarma and Anam Basit also stood amongst India Top-12 players. Sports minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia has congratulated Keer on her selection.