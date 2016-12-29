BHOPAL: Manisha Keer, a player of MP State Shooting Academy, has been selected to participate in the World Cup. She has been selected in senior woman trap event. The selection trials for the event were held at Patiala. Manisha stood first in this Championship. Sanjay Singh, Pragati Dubey, Pooja Vishwakarma and Anam Basit also stood amongst India Top-12 players. Sports minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia has congratulated Keer on her selection.
Bhopal: State shooter to compete in World Cup
— By Staff Reporter | Dec 29, 2016 09:43 am
JUST ARRIVED
EDITOR’S PICK
The sludge and the fudge in education sector
Last week, the legal department of the government of India finally agreed to modify the Right to Education (RTE) Act…
Will UN see change under President Trump?
The observations of US President-elect Donald Trump that the United Nations is just a club for people to “have a…
What moved IOA to appoint scam-tainted Kalmadi?
In a move whose logic from the point of view of service to Indian sports is inscrutable, the Indian Olympic…
Strategic ties: India-China tussle
The ding dong battle for strategic dominance between India and China in the region has taken on various forms, some…
Numbers that ruled 2016; The New Year marks start of a fresh nine-year cycle
This was the year Indians became familiar with statistics: Rs 15.44 lakh crore was the value of currency taken out…