Bhopal: State seeks two ITBP companies for securing jails

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government has sought the two companies of ITBP for security of jails. After the SIMI jailbreak incident the jail department is taking several measures to protect the jails.

ADG Jail, GR Meena informed that the department wanted to deploy the ITBP in three central jails of the state.

Two hundred security personnel of Indo Tibetan Border Police have been demanded. One company will be deployed at the Bhopal Central jail and 50 security personnel will deployed at the Gwalior Central jail and 50 at Indore Central Jail.

These personnel will strengthen the internal and external security of the jails.

Eight SIMI activists had fled from the Bhopal central jail on October 31, before absconding they have killed one chief warder and had tied the other warder.

Since then the department and the government is taking many measures to prevent the repetition of such incidents.