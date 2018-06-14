Bhopal: State information commission to use Facebook, phone to spread awareness on RTI

Bhopal: The state information commissioner (SIC) has taken a new initiative to educate people on the usage and nuances of Right to Information act (RTI). The commission will now use facebook, phone and even face to face session to mentor people on using RTI.

The chief information commissioner Atmadeep said that the motive behind the initiative is to implement the RTI act promptly in the state. Till now the commission has been conducting camps, meetings and programmes at district level for spreading awareness on RTI act. It also conducts workshops to train appellant officers and other officials related to the act.

The initiative is much needed as there is little awareness among people about RTI act- even though 12 years have passed since the enactment of the act. Around 25 percent of the population is still not using the act. The act is least used by the women and people belonging to: rural areas and below poverty line.

Improper implementation of information, communication and education about the act has given rise to the current scenario. He further added that “This RTI is the fundamental right of the people. It is a major tool to shape up good governance and a healthy democracy.” Those who wish to gain an awareness on RTI act can now do so by making a call or visiting the office of SIC on Fridays and Saturdays from 4 to 5 pm or by visiting the facebook page- Right To Information Journalist.