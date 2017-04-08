Free Press Journal
Bhopal: State government transferred six officials of state police services

— By Staff Reporter | Apr 08, 2017 08:46 am
BHOPAL: The state government transferred six officials of state police services on Friday. CSP Vidisha Khaniyalal Banjare have been transferred to PHQ, STF DSP Sanajy Jain is transferred as a DSP in Lokayuakta. DSP posted in PHQ in crime against women section Richa Rai Choubey, is also transferred to Lokayuakta as a DSP. DSP posted in PHQ Santosh Singh Bhadoria will be DSP in Lokayuakta. SDOP Hatta Kamal Kumar Jain is transferred to PHQ.

