Bhopal: State government slowly killing democracy, moving towards dictatorship

Khetia: Khetia Block Congress president submitted a memorandum to city inspector Baldev Mujaldeji addressed to the President of India, against the brutal attack on MP Congress Committee’s president Arun Yadav recently in Bhopal by the police.

A large number of party workers reached Maun police station and submitted the memorandum which the inspector immediately forwarded to SP Badwani.

The memorandum read, “The attack on MP Congress Committee’s president Arun Yadav during a demonstration, clearly shows the pathetic mindset of the state government, which is slowly killing the democracy and moving towards dictatorship.”

The memorandum further alleged that the ruling party is shielding the corrupt, adding that Yadav’s growing popularity was the main reason behind attack. The delegation also sought action against the guilty officers.

Rohidas Solanki, Shantilal Sonis, Rajendra Tatiya, Rajesh Nahar, Sanjay Nikum, Santosh Patel, Shaqil Mansuri, Prahlad Rathore, Devaman Nikum, Vangariya Bhosle along with other workers were present during these proceedings.