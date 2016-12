Bhopal: State Cricket Academy player leads to national champ victory

BHOPAL: Himanshu Shinde of Madhya Pradesh State Cricket Academy, excelled in the victory of Madhya Pradesh team in the under-19 national school cricket championship. Himanshu scored 114 runs and 97 runs against DAV Delhi and Punjab, respectively. Similarly, he made 51 runs and 64 runs against Haryana and Chandigarh, respectively. Madhya Pradesh defeated Chandigarh in the finals and won the championship. Sports minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia and sports director Upendra Jain have congratulated Himanshu on his performance.