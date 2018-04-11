Bhopal: State Bar council calls off protest after High Court order

Bhopal: State Bar Council of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday called off their on-going protest after Jabalpur bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court declared their move “illegal and unconstitutional” and directed them to resume their works forthwith. However, the council claimed that they also withdrew their stir as the government assured them of meeting their demands like enactment of Advocates Protection Act and appointment of judges at High Court.

Advocate General Pushendra Kaurav and Chief Justice Hemant Gupta went to office of State Bar Council and said that government has started working on fulfillment of advocates’ demands, claimed State Bar Council member Memboob Ansari. “The advocates were also assured from the government side that their demands are under consideration after which we called off strike,” he added. He also stated that the advocates would resume their works from Wednesday.

To push for their demands of enactment of like enactment of Advocates Protection Act and filling vacant judge’s posts at High Court, advocates had announced plans to abstain from judicial works April 9 to 14. Advocate Pravin Pandey had filed a PIL in High Court challenging the advocates’ move.

Division bench comprising Chief Justice Hemant Gupta and Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla on Tuesday observed that the decision of the State Bar Council calling upon the advocates in the State to observe a week-long protest and to abstain from all judicial works and court proceedings is illegal, unconstitutional and against the statutory provisions as well as contrary to the judgments of the Supreme Court.

Consequently, the court directed the advocates to resume the work forthwith so that the poor, needy, under-trials, convicts and numerous other persons desiring to seek justice from the courts do not suffer on account of lack of legal assistance for the reason that the members of the Bar are not available to work in the courts.

A few hours after the court’s order, the advocates called off their protest. Registrar general Mohammed Fahim Akhtar said that the High Court was taking steps towards resolving issues related to the advocates under their jurisdiction. Meanwhile, a meeting of representatives of bar associations from across the state was also held on Tuesday, in which the decision was taken to continue the protest. However, the right to take call on that was left up to state bar council’s president Shivendra Upadhyay.