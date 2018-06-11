Bhopal: State aspirants crack JEE Advance with a bang

Bhopal: As the result of JEE Advance was declared on Sunday aspirants from MP revelled in the glory of their hard earned success. Outshining everyone else Sarthak Agarwal from Datia emerged as the topper in MP with an all India rank (AIR) – 66.

Himanshu Rathore once again topped in Bhopal with an AIR 164. He had topped in IIT-Mains too. Ashutosh Varshey, is the Bhopal city second topper with AIR- 302. Piyush Gupta AIR 73 is the second state topper, he hails from Gwalior. Pushpendra Singh Rana AIR 95 fourth state topper also hails from Gwalior.

Ayudh Saxena of Bhopal secured AIR 262.Amongst the rankers are: Kaustubh Tripathi- AIR 494, Nischay Manwani -AIR 546, Prakhar Diwan – AIR 702, Aniruddh Chidar – AIR 781(SC Rank 12), Sanchit Agarwal – AIR 918, Aniket Singh Pawar- AIR 966 and Kushagra Soni – AIR 997. Over all 90 Plus students from FIITJEE Bhopal Centres qualified JEE- Advanced 2018.