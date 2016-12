BHOPAL: Vivek Jha, Kishan Bahadur and Rajesh of Madhya Pradesh State Boxing Academy won medals in the 5th senior chase boxing championship played at Namakkal of Tamilnadu.

Vivek won gold medal in 55 kilograms category. Kishan Bahadur (80 kgs) and Rajesh (85 kgs) won silver medal each. Madhya Pradesh team stood at runners-up position in the Championship.