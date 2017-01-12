Bhopal: Stamps and registration dept revenue slips by Rs 48 cr

BHOPAL: No matter what the state government would like the world to believe, demonetisation has seriously impacted the revenue earnings of the government. The revenue of the department of Stamps and Registration in the month of December 2016 fell by Rs 48cr as compared with the corresponding month the year before last. Stamps and Registrations is one of the top revenue earners for the state government.

Interestingly in the month of November 2016, the revenue had gone by 19 percent as compared with the corresponding month in 2015. The department had earned Rs 30cr more. The figure went up from Rs 160cr to Rs 190cr.

In the month December 2015, the department earned Rs 282cr, which went down to Rs 234cr in December 2016.

Realty sector is the main contributor to the revenues of the department and if it slows down, the earnings of the department take a nosedive and that is what exactly seems to have happened post-demonetisation.