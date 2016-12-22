Bhopal: Stalls reserved for foreign firms deserted International Van Mela

BHOPAL: The International Van Mela is ‘international’ only in name. Barring Nepal, traders from no other country have shown any interest in participating in the Mela, which is presently underway at the local Lal Parade Ground. Traders attribute the disinterest to demonetisation.

The Indian traders who have put up their stalls in the Mela said that despite offering discounts up to 40 per cent, the sales have been slack. They said that due to demonetisation-induced cash crunch, people are unwilling to spend on anything except the bare essentials.

Stalls have been reserved for traders from other countries including Malaysia, Bangladesh and Nepal. But except Nepal’s, the stalls of all other countries are deserted.

Dinesh Bahadur from Nepal said, “The business has not picked up so far and it is because of demonetisation. People ask the rates, appreciate the stuff but do not purchase anything. We are very disappointed.”

Shoukat Nazir of ‘Bhatt Kashmir Craft’, who has come from the J&K said, “We have leather items like jackets, coats and handbags but the response is poor. We had done good business last time.

However, there are still two days to go for the conclusion of the event and we are hoping for the best”.

Manoj Awasthi of Gramodyog Sewa Kendra, Kanpur, UP, said, “In the past two days, we have not sold a single item. It is really pathetic. People are coming but they are not buying anything. They ask questions about the products but do not open their purses. Perhaps the foreign traders had already anticipated that demonetisation will hit the Mela hard and that is why they haven’t come”.