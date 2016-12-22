Bhopal: St Theresa’s Girls School organises annual function

BHOPAL: The girl students of St Theresa’s Girls School showcased their talent captivating the audience in the annual function of the school on Wednesday. The function was inaugurated by IAS Nirmala Buch. GM, BHEL, TG Chourgade was the guest of honour. School principal Sr Rosie Joseph welcomed the guest in the annual function christened as ‘Let the flame burn’.

The parents were filled with pride as the girls presented grand salute to commence the programme. The students presented various colourful performances disseminating different messages to make the function memorable. One of them was in the getup of Begum while another gave presentation on the theme of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’. They also highlighted the concern for environment and presented songs. A comedy play ‘Ye Bechare Taknik Ke Maare’ left audience burst in laughter. The teachers completing 25 years were also felicitated.