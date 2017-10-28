Bhopal: ST Commission paints grim picture of state’s tribal belts

Bhopal: National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) team visiting tribal belts of the state painted a very grim picture, depicting lack of basis facilities and rampant corruption prevailing in the areas.

In a meeting with the officials at Mantralaya on Friday, the commission chairperson, Nand Kumar Sai expressed dissatisfaction over the development works being undertaken in the tribal dominated areas of the state. The tribal at Patalkot valley in Tamia development block of Chhindwara district are living life sans basic infrastructure, no development has taken place in the area, said Sai addressing the meeting which was attended by chief secretary BP Singh, DGP Rishi Shukla and others.

Giving the detail of their visit to Patalkot valley, NCST vice chairperson, Anusuiya Uikey said that the condition of tribal population was very dismal as in absence of clean drinking water they are forced to depend on dirty and contaminated water. Besides, they do not have access to basic health services and even elementary education in their area, Uikey said.

“It’s very disturbing to see that tribals who constitute majority of population in Patalkot are not getting what they are entitled for,” said Uikey.

Directing the officials to look onto the complaints of the tribals, Uikey warned of action if they failed to deliver. Taking up the issues prevailing in the tribal belt of Patalkot and Hoshangabad district, she said that the officials who failed to carry out the developmental work in the two areas should face the music. If the state government doesn’t act against them, the Commission will initiate action against the officials , she stated.

Speaking about Hoshangabad, she said three years ago houses of 30 tribal families were bulldozed by local administration, however no attempts were made to rehabilitee the, said Uikey asking the concerned officials to address the issue immediately.

Speaking with la about the matter of

Sai took up the issue of 5000 posts reserved for tribals lying vacant in police department. DGP clarified that it was due to some technical error in the recruitment advertisement that post could not be filled. He assured that process to fill the vacancy will be taken up at the earliest.