Bhopal: Speeding college bus crushes 5-yr-old, injures 3 

Bhopal: A trip to family function came to a tragic end when a five-year-old girl was run over and three of her family members were critically injured by a speeding college bus near Top Square at Lalghati under Koh-e-Fiza police station limits here on Thursday morning.

The deceased along with her mother, maternal uncle and cousin was on her way back to Gautam Nagar from the function on a bike when the tragic incident took place. Her mother, uncle and 8-year-old cousin brother sustained critical injuries in the accident and were rushed to nearby private hospital.

The accident triggered anger among locals present on the spot who not only damaged the bus but also thrashed the bus driver black and blue before handing him over to police. The accident also brought traffic to a standstill on the stretch for more than an hour as the agitating public staged road blockage following the incident. However, police later brought the situation under control and resumed traffic flow on the road.

According to Koh-e-Fiza police station SHO Anil Bajpai, four persons of a family– Siraj Khan, his sister Rani, niece Sana (5) and his son Shadab (8)– were on their way back from a family function on bike when a RGPV (UTD) college bus (registration number MP-04-PA-2531) coming from Gufa Mandir Road direction hit them while taking turn at around 8:30 pm in Gautam Nagar area.

Due to severe impact of the hit, Sana fell off the bike and sustained severe head injuries killing her on the spot. The three others sustained injuries and were rushed to ICU of Tripti hospital in critical condition with the help of 108 Ambulance.

Following the accident, the bus driver tried to speed away but he was caught by the locals who thrashed him and handed him over to the police. The errant driver was identified as Farman, police said. There was no student present in the bus when the accident happened. Police have seized the bus and also, booked the accused under Section 304-A (causing death due to rash or negligent act) of the IPC after taking him in custody.