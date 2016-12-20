Bhopal: Special task force takes action against 39 for poaching tigers

BHOPAL: Action against as many as 39 accused in 7 cases has been taken by special task force (STF) for hunting of tigers and other wild animals and smuggling of their body parts in Kanha-Pench corridor. The accused include 4 witchdoctors, 14 middlemen and 21 hunters.

Hunting of 3 tigers, 4 leopards and 200 wild pigs have come to the fore.

As many as 11 live explosives have also been recovered.

This information was submitted in an interim report, given by additional principal chief forest conservator RP Singh to principal chief forest conservator, wildlife, Jitendra Agarwal.

It is stated in the report that the hunters hunted a tiger in village Sitapathore of Balaghat district on November 21 and buried it in a pit.

The dead body of the tiger was taken out. While interrogating two persons, they admitted of killing the tiger by giving electric shock and later burying it in a pit.

STF team also recovered a carcass of a tiger from the borders of Seoni-Balaghat.

During interrogation the accused, they admitted that they had hunted tigers and leopards from different areas in Seoni and Balaghat and also to give them to witchdoctors.

These witchdoctors had spread rumours about body parts of tigers and leopards.

They had claimed that the body parts will get money to the people.