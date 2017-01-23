Bhopal: Special Task Force files FIR against chit fund firms

BHOPAL: The Special Task Force of the Madhya Pradesh police have filed an FIR against the three chit fund companies for defrauding people. The additional chief secretary, home, had decided to hand over the cases to the STF, in a meeting conducted in December last.

The STF have filed the case against the three companies including GN Dairies, GN Gold and NNCL, under sections 420, 409, 120-B of the IPC and the Madhya Pradesh Nikshepakon Ke Hiton Ka Sanrakshan Adhiniyam, 2000. The chit fund companies collected a huge amount of Rs 15,000 crore from the investors in the state.

In the various police stations of the state 70 cases were registered against the chit fund companies, but due to lack of proper address and information the police could not be able to arrest the main culprits of the case.

The meeting was conducted by the ACS, home, KK Singh with the officials of RBI, registrar of firms and societies, CID, EOW and others participating the meeting and it was decided that the STF should conduct the investigations.