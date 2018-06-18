Bhopal: SPAKS runs against reservation in promotion

Bhopal: A run was held by Samanya Pichhada Evum Alpsankhyak Varg Adhikari Karmachari Sanstha (SPAKS) in the state capital in protest against reservation in promotion on Sunday morning. If demands are not fulfilled, SPAKS samaj will contest elections in all the 230 seats in the state. Many including journalists, employees, officials and people of all walks of society joined the run. Besides, SPAKS samaj also convened a meeting on the same issue.

Supreme Court on June 5, 2018 orally observed that promotions in government offices should go ahead in “accordance with law”. The court was responding to the government’s complaint that the entire promotion process was in limbo because of uncertainty over reservation in promotion for the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe employees.

Madhya Pradesh government had approached Supreme Court after Madhya Pradesh High Court, on April 30, 2016, had quashed Madhya Pradesh Public Services (Promotion) Rules, 2002 which introduced reservation for SC/ST communities in promotions in government service. The division bench comprised of Chief Justice Ajay Khanwilkar and Justice Sanjay Yadav set aside the rules as it violated the law laid down by the Supreme Court in M Nagaraj vs Union of India.

These rules of 2002, were brought in vogue in exercise of the powers conferred by the proviso to Article 309 read with Article 16 and 335 of the Constitution of India, relates to determination of the basis for promotion in public services and posts and also, the reservation in promotion in favour of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

SPAKS samaj patron Hiralal Trivedi, said, “Actually there is need of reform in reservation system in the country. There should be one chance for reservation. And there must be well defined creamy layer. At present, what is happening is people are taking all kind of benefits in the name of reserved category like reservations in job and promotion too.

Even they take due share of general category people. So such facilities should be seriously considered for removal from provision. Unfortunately, BJP as well as Congress both talk in favour of reserved categories. So, SPAKS samaj will contest election in all the 230 seats.”