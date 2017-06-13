Bhopal: SPAAKS observes ‘Dhikkar Divas’, warns CM of defeat in next polls

Bhopal: If the chief minister tries to ignore the Supreme Court orders in reservations and promotions, the Samanya Pichada Avem Alpsankhyak Varg Adhikari Karamchari Sanstha (SPAAKS), will uproot the state government in coming elections. This was stated by most of the speakers while addressing the ‘Dhikkar Divas’ programme at TT Nagar Dusssehra Maidan on Monday. The SPAAKS have observed ‘Dhikkar Divas’ against the statement of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan given in the rally of AJAKS on June 12, 2016. No one can cancel the law made in favour of Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe government officers and workers in the state, they said.

It is alleged that the CM had given the statement following a High Court order in a reservation case. Founder KS Tomar alleged that former chief minister Digvijay Singh had prepared the ‘black law’ in the year 2002. Since then the employees of general, OBC and minority are facing various discriminations. “Some of the SPAAKS officers and employees have appointed on particular posts and they retired from the same post, but the SC/ST category officers had taken three to four promotions and retired happily,” he alleged.

State president of pensioner’s association, RK Dewdi alleged, “Since the CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had made his declaration in favour of SC/ST the harmony of the offices had lost, people have divided into two groups and started eating their lunch separately, earlier all were one”. President of Bharaman Samaj, Chandra Sekhar Tiwari alleged that the CM has divided the people and also the saints.

“For the first time I came to know that a particular saint belongs to particular community and while bathing I came to know that the other person is of another caste, in Samrasta Snan, in Simhastha”. Secretary Rajiv Khare claimed that in the Supreme Court they will going to won the case, because the other seven states had also filed the same case and the decision have gone against the state government and in favour of general, OBC and minority employees. He also claimed that due to reservation in promotions, in the state 80,000 general category youths have lost their jobs to SC/ST category.

The state president of Patidar Samaj, Mahendra Patidar alleged. “For Union government and state government thinks that the Patidar’s are the terrorist, the recommendations which are accepted and imposed by the CM on June 11, were in demand for long time, but after killing the farmers, the CM came to know that the demands are valid and they should be adopted”.