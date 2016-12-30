Bhopal: Sown area, VAT receipts up post-demonetisation says Chief Minister

BHOPAL: The chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation decision has not affected the economy of the state or the revenue receipts of the government. In fact, things have turned better.

In a blog post Chouhan said that in Madhya Pradesh, this year already sowing has been done on 105 lakh hectare so far as compared to 108 lakh hectares last year. The sown area will go up to 115 lakh hectare. It is clear that sowing has not been affected.

The critics of demonetisation say that cashless transaction is not possible in our country. The fact is that after demonetisation, 95 percent transactions being done by farmers in the state are cashless.

The last two months have witnessed an impressive 77 percent increase through internet banking in the Central Bank of India in Madhya Pradesh alone. The sale through POS machines has gone up by 54 percent.

Another benefit of cashless transaction is also very clearly perceptible.

In December the VAT revenue has increased 14 per cent. This makes it amply clear that the tax evasion that took place in cash transaction has been reduced in cashless transaction.