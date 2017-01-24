Khachrod: Rituraj Singh Sonagara was appointed divisional president of Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Yuva Mahasabha (ABKYM) on Sunday. A meeting was held in the head office after which Sonagara was appointed by state youth president Yudhaveer Singh Chauhan with consent from national president Avinash Singh. Party members congratulated him on the appointment.
Bhopal: Sonagara appointed as AVKYM divisional president
