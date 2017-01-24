Free Press Journal
Bhopal: Sonagara appointed as AVKYM divisional president

— By FPJ Bureau | Jan 24, 2017 09:23 am
Khachrod: Rituraj Singh Sonagara was appointed divisional president of Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Yuva Mahasabha (ABKYM) on Sunday. A meeting was held in the head office after which Sonagara was appointed by state youth president Yudhaveer Singh Chauhan with consent from national president Avinash Singh. Party members congratulated him on the appointment.

