Bhopal: Social media most powerful tool to control public behaviour says CEC

Bhopal: Elections are the wellspring to legitimate leaders and institutions, said Chief Election Commissioner O P Rawat during launch of ‘Mediawala’ a web portal on Tuesday here at Jahanuma Palace. The CEC termed the social media as most powerful tool to control public behavior. “This medium is now posing a challenge in holding unbiased election, the government should frame laws to control it,” said Rawat while addressing the gathering at the programme.

The other keynote speakers also expressed their views on election, public opinion and social media. Principal secretary culture Manoj Srivastava threw light on various measures being taken in different countries to check the influence of social media. Opinion polls are a way to influence voters mind, said Srivastava.

Addressing the gathering, senior journalist Mahesh Srivastava stressed on taking rational decision while casting vote saying that ‘we Indians vote on emotional basis’. Money, Media and Power has created a ‘Bermuda Triangle’ which is attracting everything into it, he added.

Speaking on impact of fake news, Zee Hindustan editor Brijesh Singh said that it negatively affects the informed decision. The institution should learn from history and draw motivation to fight issues which are not in interest of the society. He remembered the sternness and authority of country’s first CEC Sukumar Sen who going against Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru had refused holding first general elections in 1951.

Sr journalist Anand Pandey said that social media shows how much the Indian society is fractured, fearful, frustrated. Those who are popular are corrupt, said Pandey terming social media as antisocial. The programme began by lighting of lamp by ‘Mediawala’ chief Suresh Tiwari, founder editor Prakash Hindustani and other keynote speakers. Suresh Tiwari expressed his gratitude to the dignitaries.