Bhopal: Snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir infuses chill into air

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh shivered on Thursday as chill was back after a three-day lull. The day temperature was 4°C below normal in Bhopal. The weatherman attributed the fresh spell of cold to snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir. The condition is likely to prevail for the next couple of days.

Naogaon recorded 5.4°C, which was the lowest in the state. Gwalior recorded 6.6°C and Sheopurkalan recorded 8.4°C and Guna recorded 8.8°C.

In Bhopal, wind blowing at the speed of 14 km per hour enhanced discomfort. Night temperature is likely to fall drastically due to chilly wind.

The state capital is likely to experience mist on Friday morning. Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 21.4°C which was 4°C below normal while it recorded a minimum temperature of 11.4°C which was 1°C above normal. Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 22°C which was 1°C below normal while it recorded minimum temperature of 10.6°C which was 1°C above normal.

As per the meteorological department, mist is likely to prevail at Chambal, Gwalior and Bhopal, Sagar, Rewa divisions and Katni and Umaria districts. Rain and thundershowers are likely at isolated places over Chambal, Gwalior, Sagar, Rewa division and Katni, Umaria, and Shahdol districts.