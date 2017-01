Dharampuri: Kanya Umavi held Sneh Sammelan on Saturday where additional district and sessions judge KS Bariya was chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, Bariya said, “A student’s life is meant to bring out hidden talents and get rid of bad habits, the way sun spreads light everywhere and removes darkness.”

Prof Arsi Verma and BMO Dr Mohan Gupta also addressed the students. Principal Neeta Shrivastava, teacher DK Gangrade and other staff members were present on the occasion.