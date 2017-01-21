GWALIOR: State government is organising the programmes under Anand Mahotsav in whole district from 14 to 21 January, with this connection district administration made available the opportunity to watch the film Dangal in multiplex, to 130 girls on Thursday. These girls were the residents of slum area Bohdapur, Ramtapura, Mugalpura and the girls of Adivasi Kanya ashram and hostel. On the advice of collector Dr Sanjay Goyal, nodal officer of the campaign and ADM Shivraj Verma planned a free show of film “Dangal” for those girls who are poor or financially weak and not able to watch movie in multiplex. Multiplex director and Anandak of the campaign Sharad Agrawal took responsibility for it. Director Raju Francis of voluntary organisation ‘Ray of Hope’ took them to mall, they also made available refreshment for the girls.
Bhopal: Slum girls enjoy ‘Dangal’ in multiplex
Tagged with: Anand Mahotsav Dangal district administration programmes State Government whole district
JUST ARRIVED
EDITOR’S PICK
Mere Assembly draft will not heal wounds
The unanimous resolution passed by the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly calling for the return of Kashmiri Pandits who had fled…
Raise tax exemption limit for small businesses
The small industries have been suffering since 2016. The credit given by the banking sector to micro and small industries…
Will UP rise above caste prejudice?
ALTHOUGH Narendra Modi consciously projects himself as the face of “Digital India”, his seemingly casual references ever so often to…
Donald Trump and the US media must make up
True to expectations, the Donald Trump presidency in the United States is starting on a stormy note. His first interaction…
Time for Supreme Court to defuse Jallikattu rallies
It is doubtlessly a setback to restoration of normalcy that the meeting of Tamil Nadu chief minister O. Panneerselvam with…