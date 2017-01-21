Bhopal: Slum girls enjoy ‘Dangal’ in multiplex

GWALIOR: State government is organising the programmes under Anand Mahotsav in whole district from 14 to 21 January, with this connection district administration made available the opportunity to watch the film Dangal in multiplex, to 130 girls on Thursday. These girls were the residents of slum area Bohdapur, Ramtapura, Mugalpura and the girls of Adivasi Kanya ashram and hostel. On the advice of collector Dr Sanjay Goyal, nodal officer of the campaign and ADM Shivraj Verma planned a free show of film “Dangal” for those girls who are poor or financially weak and not able to watch movie in multiplex. Multiplex director and Anandak of the campaign Sharad Agrawal took responsibility for it. Director Raju Francis of voluntary organisation ‘Ray of Hope’ took them to mall, they also made available refreshment for the girls.