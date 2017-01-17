Bhopal: Six investment projects worth Rs 3,000 cr approved

BHOPAL: In a meeting of Investment Promotion sub-committee, headed by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, as many as 6 investment projects were given approval. The projects would fetch capital investment to the tune of around Rs 3,285 crore in the state.

The CM said state government’s policy is to promote investment. It was informed in the meeting that there is better environment for investment in the state. Messrs Pacific Iron Manufacturing Ltd will be investing Rs 335 crore in Sihora of Jabalpur district. Messrs Fujitsu Optel Pvt Ltd will develop special processing area in IT sector by investing 57 crore in Mandideep of Raisen. Messrs Mayur Unicoters Ltd will invest Rs 109 crore in setting up of coated fabric textile project. Messrs Vardhman Textile Ltd will invest Rs 1450 crore for advancement and extension of units situated at Mandideep, Satlapur and Budhni. Messrs Sagar Manufacturing Pvt Ltd will invest Rs 936.64 crore in Tamot of Raisen. Messrs Hetich India Pvt Limited will invest 398 crore in Peethampur for furniture fittings construction unit.

Finance minister Jayant Malaiya, industries minister Rajendra Shukla, energy minister Paras Jain, revenue minister Umashankar Gupta, minister of state Sanjay Pathak, chief secretary BP Singh, ACS, finance, AP Shrivastava, Iqbal Singh Bains, Ashok Warnwal, Mohd Suleiman, SK Mishra and Vivek Agarwal were present in the meeting.