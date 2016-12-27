Bhopal: Six hurt, two vehicles torched as old dispute turns nasty

BHOPAL: Six people were injured and two vehicles were burnt in a group clash between two neighbours under Jehangirabad police station on Monday. Police have registered cases on complaints filed by both the sides.

SHO, Jehangirabad police station, Preetam Singh Thakur said that Ritesh Yadav and Govind Yadav are the neighbours and they harboured animosity over an old dispute. On Monday, a clash erupted after cousin of Ritesh, Shubham Yadav took out key of the bike owned by Chetan, a relative of Govind Yadav. The incident led to confrontation between both the agonising groups which escalated with the families of both the neighbours involved in exchanging blows.

Both the families claimed that the other group barged in their house and roughed them up severely. Govind alleged that Ritesh Yadav burnt a scooter and a motorcycle parked in front of his house.

The Jehangirabad police have registered the case under sections 452, 294, 332 and 506 against Govind Yadav and four others on the complaint filed by Ritesh Yadav. The police have also arrested four persons on the charge of manhandling.

On the complaint filed by Govind Yadav, the police have registered another case under sections 452, 294, 332, 506 and 436 against the accused Ritesh Yadav including six others and arrested two persons in this regard.