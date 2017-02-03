Bhopal: Six held with Rs 34 lakh in scrapped currency notes

BHOPAL: In the biggest haul of old currency notes in the state, scrapped notes worth Rs 34 lakh were seized from the state capital on Thursday. Six persons, who used to get the old notes exchanged on 40 per cent commission, have been arrested in this connection. The case has been handed over to the Income Tax Department. The notes will be handed over to RBI.

As per the police, Rs 4 lakh was recovered from Jitendra Pal Singh, owner of Foodish Restaurant, MP Nagar while Rs 10 lakh each was recovered from Ankit Agrawal, owner of Poonam clothes and PWD contractor Anup Maheshwari.

Rs 8 lakh was recovered from another PWD contractor Hemant Garwal and Rs one lakh each from Dish TV Distributor Gagan Sharma and New Channel distributor Sanjay Ingale.

Jitendra Pal Singh lives in E-8, DK Road Society Arera Colony wile Ankit lives in Lalghati, Anup lives at Airport Road, Hemant is from Sonagiri, Gagan is from Professor Colony and Sanjay Ingale is from Data Colony, Airport Road.

SHO Sudesh Tiwari said, “The accused used to get the old currencies exchanged in return for 40 per cent commission. Seized notes will be handed over to the RBI. In the morning, the police swung into action on a tip off that some persons are talking about old currency notes at Bhanpur Square. Police cordoned off the area and arrested them. In the interrogation, they spilled the beans and others were arrested.”

SP (North) Arvind Saxena “it is major haul of old currencies. We have handed over the case to Income Tax department. After complete ban of old currencies circulation after December 31, 2016. Now it is job of Income Tax department to interrogate.”