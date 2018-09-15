Bhopal: SIT finds clues that accused Khamra is not mastermind

In a twist to the serial killer’s case, now the special investigation team (SIT) has found clues which reveal that the accused Adesh Khamra is not the mastermind of the murders but there is someone else who was orchestrating the crime. Khamra was involved in 33 murders and now the cops are suspecting that the kingpin is sitting somewhere else and is quite alert of the police action.

Inspector general (IG) Bhopal Jaydeep Prasad when contacted said that the mastermind is someone else and he is quite sharp and is attentive of our moves. He said that the accused had helped Khamra and others in disposing the looted booty and would have orchestrated several other murders. The special investigation team (SIT), which is handling the case of serial killer Adesh Khamra produced the serial killer in the court from where the court sent him to police remand for next six days.

The accused was on police remand till Friday and was being quizzed regarding the murders which took place on the highways. The accused has so far confessed to have killed 33 truck drivers and cleaners and in the whole confessional series, several blind murders were also cracked. The accused along with his gang would befriend the truck drivers and then kill them for looting their trucks and other valuables inside it.

Initial arrest which was made on Friday, only 14 murders were cracked while in confession the number rose to 19, 30 and then to 33. The accused was on PR till Friday after which the SIT sent him to the court from where the remand was extended till September 20. Superintendent of police (SP) south Rahul Kumar Lodha said that the accused has not confessed his involvement in any other murders so far but we are verifying the cases which the cops from other states are asking from us related to such murders which have taken place in their areas.