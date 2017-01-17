BHOPAL: A woman’s car rally was taken out under the aegis of Sindhi Council of India (youth wing). Sai Ford, Bhopal, managing director, Jai Moolchandani flagged off the rally from Hotel Sayaji. Around 70 female participants took part in the rally. The winners were given prizes. A display of various models of Ford cars, including Ford Figo, Aspire, EcoSport and New Endeavour was also done in the programme.
Bhopal: Sindhi Council of India holds woman’s car rally
— By Staff Reporter | Jan 17, 2017 08:36 am
