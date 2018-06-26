Bhopal: Simiriya BJP MLA files complaint against BJP ‘local minister’

Bhopal: The BJP MLA from Simiriya has filed the complaint against the ‘local minister’ of her same party to the IG Rewa. In the complaint she has alleged that the minister is giving life threat to her family, because they are opposing illegal sand mining.

While talking to media in Bhopal on Monday, she alleged that with the help of the police the local minister and the other MLAs they are creating trouble by raising baseless issues against her family. Few months back her husband Abhay Mishra who is district panchayat president, had joined Congress party. She claimed that on the instructions of the minister, she was not able to conduct development works in the constituency.

She also claimed that the illegal sand mining is been done in the area on the instructions of the minister and she and her family is opposing the act. She also voiced her concern over the poor status of law and order situation in the constituency “In last one month six people have been killed in Simiriya including the death of 13 year old girl is shameful for the police working”.

She added that the she was elected to serve the people of the constituency, law and order and development works are at the stake in the constituency. She urged the IG to intervene into the matter and instruct the SP and other officials of the district to uphold the rule of law and to stop conspiring against the family.