Bhopal: SIMI operative, others get lifer for robbery at SBI

Bhopal: District and Sessions Court, Bhopal, on Thursday, awarded lilifer to SIMI operative Abu Faizal and others for dacoitt in State Bank of Indore, Mandsaur branch. Armed assailants manhandled the bank staff and looted the bank at gun point on June1, 2010.

The dacoits looted mutilated notes worth Rs 84,000 and Rs 16,339 new currencies. ADJ Girish Dixit sentenced life imprisonment to seven convicts for the dacoity, however, only four of them are alive. Three were shot dead during a police encounter in 2016.

According to District production cell in-charge Sudhavijay Singh Bhadauria, SIMI operative Abu Faizal, Zaqir Hussein, Mohammed Aslam, Shaikh Muzib, Mohammed Azazuddin, Mohammed Iqarar, Mohammed Sajid alias Sheru committed dacoity at SBI’s Mandsaur branch at point of gun. Convicts Zaqir, Shaikh Muzib, Sajid were shot dead in police encounter on October 31, 2016.

Case under sections 395, 397 of IPC and 25 and 27 of Arms Act were lodged against the accused. Besides, case under sections, 10, 13, 17, 18,20,23 of Unlawful Activities were also registered. Case was transferred to district and sessions court, Bhopal. District prosecution Rajendra Upadhyaya and his assistants Vikram Singh and Narendra Sharma appeared on the behalf of prosecution.