Bhopal: SIMI jailbreak, encounter, Probe proceeding at a snail’s pace

BHOPAL: It is almost two months since the sensational jailbreak by SIMI activists and their subsequent death in an ‘encounter’ with the police. However, the probe into the twin incidents is proceeding at a snail’s pace. Eight SIMI activists had fled the Bhopal Central jail on October 31 – the night of Diwali – after allegedly killing a sentry and tying up another. Later, they were spotted near the Mankihera village and, acting on a tip off, armed cops reached the place and gunned them down. The government has instituted a CID inquiry into the encounter and a single member judicial commission chaired by SK Pandey is probing the encounter and jailbreak both.

The CID had issued a public notice asking people to submit videos, pictures and other evidences related with the encounter but the response was poor.

ADG CID, KC Makwana said that “No information about the investigations can be given. It is confidential”.

The judicial commission is also yet to summon the persons involved in the case to record their statements. The commission has to submit its report in 90 days.

Importantly, many of the under-trials who were in the jail at the time of the incident have since been released on bail. The investigating agency will face problems in tracing them to record their statements. The guards on duty have not been questioned either.

Sources say that the delay in investigations may translate into loss of evidence and hamper probe.

Accomplice unidentified

In the investigations it came to light that the activists were wearing new clothes and shoes. They had also shaved and got a haircut done. Clearly, an accomplice must have provided them the clothes and shoes. But the helpers remain unidentified.