Bhopal: Shooting academy players back with bagful of medals

BHOPAL: The players of MP State Shooting Academy brought laurels to the state by winning 12 medals in the 60th National Shooting Championship held at Pune.

Mohd. Faisal Khan in 50 metre prone (differently abled), Syed Araib Parvez in 50 metre rifle three position junior event, Navdeep, Araib and Goldy in 50 metre rifle three position senior event and Araib, Harshit and Amit in junior category, won gold medals. Syed Araib Parvez and Harshit Bijwa won gold medal in 50 metre rifle three position junior men civilian (team game) category.

Harshit Bijwa won silver medal in 50 metre, rifle three position junior category while Navdeep Singh Rathore won bronze medal in senior and 50 metre rifle prone position category. In 50 metre, rifle prone position (women) team event, Srishti, Prasiddhi and Zainab won silver medal. In 50 metre rifle three position junior woman competition, Ananya, Prasidhi and Zainab won bronze medal. Zainab also won silver medal in 10 metre rifle junior woman team event.