Bhopal: Shivraj focussing on social issue; to seek death for rapists

BHOPAL: The State assembly elections may be two years away but chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan seems to have already launched poll campaign. Chouhan, who will be touring around 70 assembly constituencies as part of Narmada Seva Yatra, is also emphasising on public issues in the Yatra. Chouhan, instead of raising developmental issues, has now started raising issues concerning the people, especially women.

During this Yatra, Chouhan is not only appealing for environmental conservation and de-addiction but he has begun motivating people for charity through Anand department. Chouhan is now going to launch a campaign demanding capital punishment for rapists. During his Yatra, Chouhan is saying that rapists should be given capital punishment. Preparations are also on to build public opinion on the issue through social media.

The said campaign was launched after Nirbhaya case in Delhi and it had led to amendments in rules and regulations.

It is considered that now Chouhan intends to raise this issue to strengthen the party. Work is also being done on the issues which would help rural and urban people to come on one platform.