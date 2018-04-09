Bhopal: Shivraj Chouhan doubles honorarium of anganwadi workers

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has doubled the honorarium of anganwadi workers and increased their retiring age from 60 to 62 years. Currently, they are paid Rs 5,000 per month and now it will be Rs 10,000. Their assistants will now be given Rs 5,000. It will benefit 2 lakh anganwadi workers in Madhya Pradesh and the state government will incur Rs 250 crore burden.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan made this announcement while addressing anganwadi workers at ‘nutrition supplements’ abhiyan at CM House on Sunday. He said, “Anganwadi workers should leave no stone unturned to remove malnutrition in the state. Three awards will be given for excellent work done. Rs 7,100 will be for first prize to anganwadi workers, Rs 5,100 for second prize, Rs 2,100 will be given as third prize. Similarly, assistants will be given Rs 5,100, Rs 2,100 and Rs 1,100 respectively as first, second and third prize for their excellent work in removing malnutrition. Rs 16,000 will be given on delivery for women of unorganised sectors.”

Making an emotional speech CM called anganwadi workers as ‘bahen’ (sister) and said, “They can tolerate any problem but they cannot tolerate a brother’s criticism as it is the nature of sisters.” Minister for child and women welfare department Archana Chitnis was also present.

CM further said that no anganwadi worker would be removed without investigation. In fact, currently, they are removed at random on the basis of appraisal report. Both the demands were the main ones. Rs 2 lakh will be given on death of anganwadi workers. Sixty per cent of honorarium is funded by central government while rest of money is given by state government. Earlier, anganwadi workers were sent message for programme. They come to Bhopal from all over the state. They were called for explanation for nutrition supplements campaign.