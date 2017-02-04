Bhopal: Shivaji Nagar Park is more of a playground

BHOPAL: The park located in the posh Shivaji Nagar is in a highly deplorable condition as it is full of gravel instead of greenery fenced with ornamental and flowering plants. Consistent neglect is the root cause of the pathetic condition of the park.

Fencing is damaged and it wears look of simply playground and not the park. It does not look like park from any angle.

However, onus also lies on local residents but they blamed Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration for the plight of the park. Despite being located at prime location, park wears a deserted look. There must be concrete policy for proper maintenance of the park as there is budgetary allocation.

Saurav Jain said, “Local residents should also take care of park as overall, the children go there to play. So it is not only responsibility of the BMC administration but responsibility also lies on the residents regarding proper maintenance.”

Deepak Uike said, “It has become a playground full of gravel instead of a lush green park and it is just because of consistent neglect from residents as well as BMC administration. It exposes the lethargic attitude of the BMC administration.”

Kishan Manganani said, “Park should be well maintained. Simply ground does not serve any purpose. Earlier, we used to go there but now we have stopped visiting there. We raised the issue with even corporator but it did not serve our purpose.”

Nirmal Jain said, “Park should be developed properly. But unfortunately it is in a highly deplorable condition. BMC is totally responsible for it as it continued to neglect the park consistently.”