Bhopal: ‘Shilajit’ Baba dies at International Herbal Fair

BHOPAL: Namdev Baba alias Shilajit Baba, 70, of Bareli, Raisen, who was running a stall in International Herbal Fair at Lal Parade Ground died on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. He was found dead on Friday morning. Jehangirabad police has registered a case and waiting for the PM report.

The exact cause of death will become clear after the PM report but cold is believed to be main cause of death. He was suffering from fever and constipation even before International Herbal Fair. Stall owners sleep at stalls site. His stall has been shut. Other vaidyas said that he did not share his ailments with them otherwise they could have provided treatment to him.