Bhopal: ‘She Carnival’ fails to draw fair sex

BHOPAL: The ‘She Carnival’, which started few months ago to make women feel their share on city roads is at par with their male counterpart, could not be held on Saturday night. It is said that the festival is likely to come to an end owing to cold response from the fair sex.

Women of the city, who were initially unaware of it, reached at the market but had to return on usual time as no stalls were found.

District collector Sudam Khade when contacted said that the festival would soon be organised and it was stopped due to some development work going on there in the area.

However, sources said that the footfalls in the market had dwindled gradually.

Another reason for less number of visitors was Bhopal Utsav Mela.

Satish Gangrade, president of New Market Traders Association when contacted said that the reason behind dwindling number of visitors recently was due to drop in temperature.

He also said that the Bhopal Utsav Mela, which started two months ago, was also a reason for less crowd.

On question of closure of the carnival, he said that the smart city cell of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation is doing some work near the Hanuman temple and once it is over, they will work for resumption of the carnival.

A smart city official on condition of anonymity said that the cell could only ensure stalls and stage in the market but cannot force the shopkeepers to open their establishments against their will.

Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited (BSCDCL) CEO Chandramauli Shukla could not be contacted.