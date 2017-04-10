Bhopal: Shariq Noor selected for AIR best correspondent award

Free Press Journal
— By Staff Reporter | Apr 10, 2017 07:47 am
BHOPAL: Shariq Noor, correspondent of All India Radio, Bhopal has been selected for best correspondent award of Akashwani for year 2015.  The award is given for the best performance across country in a year. The award would be conferred to him in a coming days programme. It is noteworthy here that Noor took charge as assistant director in Akashwani recently.

