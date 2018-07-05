Bhopal: ‘Shakti Squad’ goes missing from educational institutions

Bhopal: Even though the incidents of crime against women are increasing, no ‘Shakti Squad’ is seen on the premises of educational institutions in the city like schools, colleges, coaching centres. The squad was launched on January 22 this year into keep vigil on schools, coaching classes, hostels, markets, shopping malls and sensitive areas.

Free Press visited various educational institutions in the city including , MLB College, Professor Colony, Nutan College for women and Women’s Polytechnique College, Shivaji Nagar, MVM College, Kamla Nehru School, New Market, Career Launcher, Engineering Circle and Mahindra Coaching Centre, M P Nagar Zone II on Wednesday but no Squad member was seen there.

Rani Jha, academic executive at Career Launcher M P Nagar Zone II said to Free Press, “I personally didn’t see any member of the squad. Even I am hearing the squad’s name from you,” “I have been coming for the coaching classes for one year from Railway Coach factory but I didn’t see any member of the Shakti Squad,” said Radhika Jain, who is preparing for SSC from Mahendra Coaching Centre, MP Nagar zone II.

Similarly, one of the female security guards at Nutan College said, “Initially, they used to come but for last many months, they didn’t come. In fact we called them many times but to no avail. They didn’t pick our call.” “My duty is of 8 hours in the morning but I never seen any such squad on the premises of the college,” said a male security guard at Women’s Polytechnique College, Shivaji Nagar.

Principal of Kamla Nehru School, Pushpa Rao said, “I have joined the school recently so I can’t say exactly. But yes, a few days ago, some women officials have visited the school for giving self defence training. But I didn’t see any such squad here.” “ Yes, they used to visit but theirs time is not fixed. For last few moths, only male members of the squad used to come,” said one of the male security guards at MLB College.” Asma Khan, a student at MVM College said, “No Shakti Squad visited our college campus but yes, some police constables visited when we called then during an incident at the college.”