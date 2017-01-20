Bhopal: Shahdol wins Paradise Gold cup

UMARIA: DCA Shahdol beats Sonipat Haryana from 14 runs in a final match and won the cup. The 20th All-India Paradise Gold cup, final match was played at local Amar Shaheed Bhagat Singh stadium. The tournament was organised by social, cultural and sports institution of the district called Paradise Club.

MP Gyan Singh said that this cricket tournament made its place in a state and in all over the country and appreciated Paradise club for making this sports event.

In prize distribution programme, man of the match was AT Rao of Shahdol and man of the series was all rounder Jagdeep Baweja and other were, best batsman Rahul Hudda, best bowler Vivek Singh, best catch Anil Kala, best wicket keeper Himanshu Mantri, best fielder Lakhan Patel.