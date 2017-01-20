HOSHANGABAD: Namami Devi Narmade Yatra reached Anwli Ghat from Kulwara on Thursday. A large number of villagers welcomed yatra at the bridge of Hathed River. Women kept kalash on their head. People planted saplings at Hathnapur. Woman and child development minister Archana Chitnis also kept kalash on her head, MLA Sartaj Singh also involved with them. On this occasion Archana Chitnis addressed public dialog programme and said that, we should do plantation of trees so that the rivers, soil and forest will be constant. She said that she were present in yatra in the form of representative of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Seoni- Malwa MLA Sartaj Singh said that the coast will be constructed in Babri and Soyat this year. The first priority of every human being is to keep the river water clean and pure, Sadhvi Pragya Bharti said she had attended maha aarti earlier in Anwli ghat. Pilot Baba and Raju Jain also addressed the programme.
Bhopal: Sewa yatra reaches Anwli Ghat
— By Staff Reporter | Jan 20, 2017 08:41 am
JUST ARRIVED
-
Sharif raises Kashmir issue, Indus Water Treaty dispute in meeting with UN chief
-
BJP welcomes J-K assembly resolution to bring back Kashmiri Pandits to Valley
-
Donald Trump and the US media must make up
-
Time for Supreme Court to defuse Jallikattu rallies
-
Order against Smriti Irani commendable, allowing access to her academic records
EDITOR’S PICK
Donald Trump and the US media must make up
True to expectations, the Donald Trump presidency in the United States is starting on a stormy note. His first interaction…
Time for Supreme Court to defuse Jallikattu rallies
It is doubtlessly a setback to restoration of normalcy that the meeting of Tamil Nadu chief minister O. Panneerselvam with…
Order against Smriti Irani commendable, allowing access to her academic records
The Central Information Commission’s order allowing access to the academic records of former human resources development minister Smriti Irani is…
UP elections: An unpredictable affair
All parties and combinations have their own strengths and weaknesses, their own voter bases and also large numbers who will…
IPS officers’ sack must inject more discipline
The Narendra Modi government’s decision to compulsorily ‘retire’ two Indian Police Service officers on the basis of a performance review…