Bhopal: Sewa yatra reaches Anwli Ghat

HOSHANGABAD: Namami Devi Narmade Yatra reached Anwli Ghat from Kulwara on Thursday. A large number of villagers welcomed yatra at the bridge of Hathed River. Women kept kalash on their head. People planted saplings at Hathnapur. Woman and child development minister Archana Chitnis also kept kalash on her head, MLA Sartaj Singh also involved with them. On this occasion Archana Chitnis addressed public dialog programme and said that, we should do plantation of trees so that the rivers, soil and forest will be constant. She said that she were present in yatra in the form of representative of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Seoni- Malwa MLA Sartaj Singh said that the coast will be constructed in Babri and Soyat this year. The first priority of every human being is to keep the river water clean and pure, Sadhvi Pragya Bharti said she had attended maha aarti earlier in Anwli ghat. Pilot Baba and Raju Jain also addressed the programme.