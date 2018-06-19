Bhopal: Seventh Pay Commission benefits to 35000 employees of urban bodies

Bhopal: In a move that will benefits about 35,000 employees of urban bodies-the government, amending its previous order on Monday, authorized civic bodies, having 65 per cent as establishment expenditure, to give Seventh pay commission salaries.

However, the government clarified that these civic bodies will not be given any additional grant for giving Seventh pay commission salaries. The new order has empowered most of the civic bodies in the state give Seventh pay commission salaries to its employees.

According to information, the order will extend the benefit of Seventh pay commission from January 1, 2016. Earlier, a proposal to amend the order, on demand of the employees, was sent by urban administration department (UAD) to finance department. The order has been issued after permission from the finance department.

In the previous order the urban administration department (UAD) stated that the benefit of Seventh pay commission would be given only to those urban bodies where the limit of establishment expenditure was 55 per cent.The order had excluded the employees of most of the civic bodies from Seventh pay commission benefits. The order had triggered demonstrations and protests.