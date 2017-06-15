Bhopal: Seven students from Dhar make it to IIT

Dhar: Seven students from Dhar district cracked IIT examination and all belong to government schools. According to Brajesh Pandey, assistant commissioner, tribal development, Dhar this year 86 students qualified in the mains examination and seven have been selected in the advance examination. Yash Dilip Jaju who belongs to general category and is a student of Bagh Higher Secondary School got 2111 All India Rank.

Others who excelled in their respective categories include, Manoj Madhesingh Kannoj (ST) of Kukshi Higher Secondary School secured 1403 rank in reserved category, Sohan Heeralal Maliwad (ST) of Nalcha Higher Secondary School secured 2425 rank, Suhani Mohanlal Gujarati (SC) of Bhoj Girls Higher Secondary School, Dhar secured 4299 rank, Narsingh Suniya Vaskel (ST) of Rajgarh Higher Secondary School secured 2423 rank, Vandana Lalsingh Dabar (ST) student of Eklavya girls High school, Kukshi secured 2730 rank and Bhavesh Jagdish Rathore (OBC) student of Bagh Higher Secondary School secured 6596 rank.

Elated at the students’ success, Pandey said, “It is a very proud moment for us and we are very happy that bright students from backward sections of society are getting the right exposure and are able to fulfil their dreams.” Pandey added that in 2015-16, only one student was selected for IIT, followed by two in 2016-17.

Officer informed that this year, 375 tribals, who lived in government hostels and studied at tribal welfare department schools in remote areas, sat for the exam for admission to premier technology institutes and 83 were selected for JEE – Advanced Exam.

From Dhar district, out of 83, 70 kids belong to schedule tribe, six each are from scheduled caste and other backward caste and one is from general category. More surprising, parents of 13 students are labourers, parents of six students are farmers, while two of the students have lost their fathers and their mothers see to their studies.