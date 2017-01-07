Bhopal: Seva Sadan gave back vision to 126 blind persons in 2016

BHOPAL: As many as 126 corneal transplant surgeries were performed in the year 2016 at Seva Sadan Eye Hospital in Sant Hirdaram Nagar.

This could become possible because of the eye donation campaign launched by the hospital. Besides this, corneas were brought from eye banks based at Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur and Angamaly also. Besides surgery, medicines, food and post-operative care was provided free to all the patients.

The dreaded diabetes is silently spreading its tentacles in the country. Diabetics may develop glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy. Last year, 54 glaucoma surgeries were performed in the hospital in addition to 240 surgeries for treating diabetic retinopathy.