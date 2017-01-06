Bhopal: Separate management cadre for government hospitals on the cards

BHOPAL: In view of the pathetic conditions prevailing in government-run hospitals and reports of disturbing incidents coming in from various public medical facilities in the state, it has been decided that doctors will be free from administrative and management duties in hospitals.

Currently, civil surgeons in district hospitals and deans in hospitals associated with medical colleges look after administration and management also. Consequently, they are neither able to shoulder their responsibilities as doctors nor manage and administer the institutions properly.

A consensus has been reached on constituting a separate cadre for hospital management. Retired military personnel and graduates and masters in hospital management will be given preference in appointments. It is hoped that the new system, while streamlining the running of the hospitals, would also free doctors from handling jobs for which they are not trained.

In the past, an ex-serviceman was appointed to an administrative position in MY Hospital, Indore. The results were encouraging but the experiment could not continue due to protests by doctors.

Now a senior doctor will be looking after the medical side and will be responsible for deciding the duties of the doctors, the management and administrative work will be looked after by another authority.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, during his recent inspection of Hamidia Hospital, had expressed his annoyance over the prevailing conditions in the hospital. Chouhan had also removed additional chief secretary, medical education and dean of Hamidia Hospital.

Chouhan, after reviewing of working of health and medical education departments, has given the green signal for constitution of a management cadre for hospitals.

Chouhan said a proposal to avail the services of retired military personnel for hospitals is under consideration.