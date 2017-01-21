Bhopal: Seoni Malwa is open defecation free

SEONI-MALWA: Government of India has declared Seoni-Malwa municipality ODF under Swacch Bharat campaign, QCI team of Delhi which is appointed by the government visited the nine selected place in which slum, residential, industrial, school, lakes, Kandeli river were included. The team has taken the information from the residents about toilets, hygiene, public toilet etc and sent all the information online.

Kaushlendra Singh of QCI Delhi team said that the team did survey of all selected places and also taken the photographes of those places which was sent online to Delhi. All the information kept confidential according to instructions of QCI. As the places fulfill all standards therefore it has been declared ODF. CMO Priyanka Patel said that the people have given praiseworthy support in this campaign. Municipality chairperson Kalpana Yadav proposed thanks to all the citizens and the employees of municipality for making the district ODF.