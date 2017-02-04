Bhopal: Senior cops to man FRVs once a month

BHOPAL: Director General of Police have given instructions that every month SHOs, CSPs, DSPs and ASPs will have to man Dial-100 FRVs once in a month. The DGP was addressing the concluding session of the two day training of the police officers in Dial-100 control room, on Friday.

The two day training session was organised for the 58 additional superintendent of police, SDOP and CSP rank officers at telecommunication department of the police.

It was instructed by the DGP Rishi Kumar Shukla that the officers have to perform on shift duty in Dial-100 FRV. The motive of the programme is to build the confidence of the staff deputed in FRVs.

He added that the Dial-100 programme have increased the work efficiency of the police force. He instructed to conduct policing through the use of technology. The crime rate has dropped to 20 percent due to programme.

He asked to improve and strengthen policing for reducing accidents. ADG, CID, Rajiv Tandon asked to use Dial-100 as intelligence collection point.