Bhopal: Seminar on World Wetland Day

HOSHANGABAD: A drawing exhibition and seminar was organised by the Zoology and Biotechnology Departments and environment conservation committee of Government PG College on Thursday on the occasion of World Wetland Day. RR Soni, member Global Bio-diversity Education Society, Bhopal was the subject specialist. He threw light on the shortage of water and said that the whole world is facing scarcity of water.

Wetlands can play an important role in solving this problem. Wetlands are those areas where the rain water collects. This water seeps into land and increase underground water table thus recharging bore and tube wells. Kamini Jain, who was the chairperson of the programme said that the student will take practical knowledge from the programme and it will be useful for them to conserve the environment and will spread the awareness among the people and in society.

In the programme professor Dr Sangita Ahirwar, Dr Shrikant Dubey, Dr Vaishali Lal, Dr Jyoti Jungare, Dr Sanjay Arya, Pooja Thapak, Dhiraj Khatkar and large number of students were present.