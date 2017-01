Burhanpur: A self-employment and bank fair was held in Gurjar building here on Saturday. Women and child development minister Archana Chitnis was chief guest. Addressing the gathering, Chitnis said, “The government has come up with various schemes for the unemployed to make them independent.”

Collector Deepak Singh, mayor Anil Bhonsle, municipality president Manoj Tarwala, district panchayat CEO Amitabh Sarvaiya and other officials were also present during the fair.